Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 236.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

FRT stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,574. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

