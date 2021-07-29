Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,928 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of ARE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,686. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $202.38. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

