Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 145,585 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $100.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 497.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

