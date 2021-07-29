Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Decreased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,381,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,437 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $15,622,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 2,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

