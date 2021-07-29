Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.41. 792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 866,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

