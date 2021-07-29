Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 415,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

