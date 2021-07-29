Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 million and the highest is $12.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

PIRS stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $219.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

