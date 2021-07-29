Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,671. The company has a market capitalization of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

