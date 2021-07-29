Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $80,032.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004546 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.