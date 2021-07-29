Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 14,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 549,236 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $22.40.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPC. Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 68,582 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

