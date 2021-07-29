Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $1,359.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,745,674 coins and its circulating supply is 429,485,238 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

