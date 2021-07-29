Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,925. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

