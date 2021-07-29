Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $17.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.00. 91,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,384. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,490.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 60.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 229.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

