Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of QCR by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of QCR by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

