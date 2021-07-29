Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00008596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $629.44 million and $2.35 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 56.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00271539 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00116668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00139489 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,790,222 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

