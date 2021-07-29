Pirl Hits Market Cap of $33,441.91 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $33,441.91 and approximately $8.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.46 or 0.05835873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.01351871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.57 or 0.00618813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00347860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00270601 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.