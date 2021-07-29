PIXEL Market Capitalization Reaches $1.78 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $56.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

