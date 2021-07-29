Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Plains GP worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 85,435 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $5,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

