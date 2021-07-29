Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.65 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. 483,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

