Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PTOI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 37,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,502. Plastic2Oil has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
