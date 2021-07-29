PlayFuel Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

