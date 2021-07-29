pNetwork Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $22.92 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,348,496 coins and its circulating supply is 31,620,142 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

