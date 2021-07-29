POA (POA) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $493,404.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POA has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,038,693 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
