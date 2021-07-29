Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) & WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Head to Head Comparison

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Points International and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $217.39 million 1.17 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -63.07 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Points International.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -3.79% -14.08% -4.72% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Points International and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 2 0 3.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Points International currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Points International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Volatility & Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats Points International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

