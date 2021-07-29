Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.69

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.69 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 161.70 ($2.11). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 204,880 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.69. The company has a market cap of £493.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In related news, insider Simon Cordery acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005.80 ($6,540.11).

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

