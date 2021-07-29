Polkacover Hits Market Cap of $4.56 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Polkacover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkacover has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $462,256.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polkacover

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,327,488 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

