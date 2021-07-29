PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $0.14

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $415,747.68 and $1.71 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

