Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,535 ($20.05). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,535 ($20.05), with a volume of 673,460 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,041.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

