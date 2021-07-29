Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) General Counsel Sells $1,410,000.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $477.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $478.67.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Pool by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $2,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.