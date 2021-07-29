Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a report released on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2022 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $467.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $478.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,946. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,833,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,168,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.