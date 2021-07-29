Post (POST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Post to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

