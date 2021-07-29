Potbelly (PBPB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $89,018 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Potbelly stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Potbelly worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.