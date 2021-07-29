Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in July

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MOTNF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 15,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

