Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in July

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MOTNF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 15,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
