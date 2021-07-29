PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of PPG Industries worth $196,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2,178.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 141,429 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $16,135,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $15,613,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.