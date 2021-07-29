PPL (PPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

