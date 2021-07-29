PRA Group (PRAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.