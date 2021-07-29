Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells $709,400.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peggy Scherle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00.

PRLD traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. 153,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -7.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $845,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

