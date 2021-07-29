Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Premier worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.