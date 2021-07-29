Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 372 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

Shares of AMZN traded down $20.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,610.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,450.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.