Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 280,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,369 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

