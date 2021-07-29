Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,648,000 after purchasing an additional 700,610 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.59. 14,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

