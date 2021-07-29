Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 18,457 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,457 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises 2.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after acquiring an additional 189,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,528,000 after acquiring an additional 466,425 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.58. 189,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,183,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,770,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 913,100 shares valued at $101,899,388. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

