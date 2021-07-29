Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 2,683.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.51% of Molecular Templates worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.31. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

