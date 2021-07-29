Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 16,596 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.28. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

