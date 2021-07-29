Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $14.27 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,549 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Juniper Networks worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after buying an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 195,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

