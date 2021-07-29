Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

