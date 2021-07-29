Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 379,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,031,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.49% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGM. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of NGM opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

