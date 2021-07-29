Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.70

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.70 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 163.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 5893407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.70 ($2.10).

A number of analysts have commented on PHP shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

