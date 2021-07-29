Primecoin Price Reaches $0.14 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 55.5% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,150,609 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

