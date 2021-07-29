Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 328,215 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,215 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Realty Income worth $149,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 750.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 572,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after buying an additional 505,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of O stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

